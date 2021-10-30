Poland’s senate approves wall along Belarus border

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Euronews – Poland’s senate has approved a plan to build a €350 million wall along its border with Belarus to prevent migrants from illegally entering the country.

The upper house of parliament gave final approval to the proposed 100-kilometre border wall on Friday after a second vote.

President Andrzej Duda has said that he will immediately sign the law into effect following the vote result.

A draft bill to construct the new border wall was approved by the lower house of the Polish parliament on October 14. It had been backed a day earlier by the country’s ruling conservative government.

