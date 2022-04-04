Poland’s Swiatek confirmed as women’s tennis world number one

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Iga Swiatek of Poland was confirmed as the new world number one in women’s tennis after the retirement of Ash Barty in rankings published by the WTA on Monday.

The Polish 20-year-old became only the fourth, and youngest, player to win the ‘Sunshine Double’ of Indian Wells and Miami in the same year following Steffi Graf, Kim Cljisters and Victoria Azarenka with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Osaka.

She has made history too, becoming the first Polish player, male or female, to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

dpa/SCM