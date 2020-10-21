Poland’s total number of coronavirus cases exceeds 200,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s total number of confirmed coronavirus infections has doubled in less than three weeks and now exceeds 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 new cases.

Poland has now recorded 202,579 cases and 3,851 deaths, 130 of those reported on Wednesday. It passed 100,000 infections on Oct. 4.

Polish medical staff of the Territorial Defence Force work at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing lab in the Territorial Defense Forces Command headquarters in Zegrze, central Poland. EPA-EFE/Pawel Supernak

Poland’s lower house of parliament holds an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss a draft bill proposed by the ruling Law and Justice party and designed to unblock the overwhelmed health system.

The meeting was postponed from Tuesday at the request of the opposition, which said it needed more time to analyse it.

Government COVID-19 advisor Andrzej Horban said earlier on Wednesday that 10,000 cases a day is the upper limit of the health system’s capacity.

