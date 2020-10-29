Poland’s total number of coronavirus cases exceeds 300,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Poland’s total number of confirmed coronavirus infections has tripled in less than a month, exceeding 300,000, the health ministry said on Thursday, as it announced a new daily record of 20,156 new cases.
The ministry also said that as of Thursday, COVID-19 patients occupied 14,631 hospital beds and were using 1,203 ventilators, compared with 13,931 and 1,150 respectively a day earlier.
29th October 2020
Morale amongst Italian businesses rose in October to the highest level since the start of the country's coronavirus outbreak, however consumer confidence fell, data showed on Thursday.
National statistics institute ISTAT's manufacturing confidenc...
29th October 2020
Malta has a key role in the ongoing efforts towards peace and stability in Libya. This common sentiment emerged from talks that Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo held with the President of the Libyan House of Representatives, Agu...
29th October 2020
There is a high risk the resurgence in coronavirus cases halts the global economic recovery by year-end, according to Reuters polls of around 500 economists, a majority of whom expected the rebound next year to be weaker than previously thought.
...
29th October 2020
A group of British opposition lawmakers have filed a legal case against Prime Minister Boris Johnson over what they say is his failure to protect the public’s right to free and fair elections after allegations of Russian interference.
A parliamen...
29th October 2020
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia's healthcare system was under "maximum" pressure due to COVID-19 and that more than 90% of hospital beds in some regions were full.
Russia's daily tally of coronavirus cases surged to a record high of 17,7...
29th October 2020
The euro zone faces the risk of a double dip recession as new economic restrictions are put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank supervisor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Thursday.
"The baseline scenario of our project...
29th October 2020
Global demand for gold in the third quarter of 2020 was the lowest in 11 years, as a rush by investors to stockpile bullion slowed and central banks sold metal for the first time in a decade, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.
The cor...
29th October 2020
Britain's opposition Labour party suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday for seeking to deflect blame away from himself after a report found that under his leadership the party was responsible for unlawful harassment and dis...
29th October 2020
A Chinese spacecraft is expected to land on Mars in May, state-run media reported on Thursday, citing a space agency official.
The spacecraft, which left Earth in July, is set to land in Utopia Planitia, a plain in the northern hemisphere of Mars...
29th October 2020
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko replaced his interior minister on Thursday, the Belta state news agency reported, as he faces mass protests calling for him to leave power.
In a related move, Lukashenko named three senior figures with secur...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related