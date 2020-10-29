Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Poland’s total number of coronavirus cases exceeds 300,000

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s total number of confirmed coronavirus infections has tripled in less than a month, exceeding 300,000, the health ministry said on Thursday, as it announced a new daily record of 20,156 new cases.

The ministry also said that as of Thursday, COVID-19 patients occupied 14,631 hospital beds and were using 1,203 ventilators, compared with 13,931 and 1,150 respectively a day earlier.
%d bloggers like this: