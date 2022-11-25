Poland’s unemployment rate at 5.1% in October

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 25 (Reuters) – Poland’s registered unemployment rate remained flat at 5.1% in October compared with 5.1% in September, statistics office data showed on Friday, in line with analysts’ expectations of 5.1%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 796,000 last month.

Separately, the statistics office said the unemployment rate as measured by the Labour Force Survey (BAEL) rose to 2.9% in the third quarter compared to 2.6% in the second quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon and Adrianna Ebert)

