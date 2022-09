Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 23 (Reuters) – Poland’s registered unemployment rate falls to 4.8% in August compared with 4.9% in July, statistics office data showed on Friday, below analysts’ expectations of 4.9%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 806,900 last month.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Patrycja Zaras)

