Poland’s unemployment rate flat at 4.9% in July

Aug 24 (Reuters) – Poland’s registered unemployment rate remains flat at 4.9% in July compared with 4.9% in June, statistics office data showed on Wednesday, above analysts’ expectations of 4.8%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 810,200 last month.

Separately, the statistics office said the unemployment rate as measured by the Labour Force Survey (BAEL) fell to 2.6% in the second quarter compared to 3.1% in the first quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon and Anna Banacka)