Poles anxious amid growing inflation

Over 40 percent of Poles declare they are to purchase cheaper food products amid anxiety caused by growing inflation and the war in Ukraine, according to a new report by the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), a state-run think tank.

The study also said 76 percent of Poles fear food prices may still go up.

Poles are also less likely to buy local Polish food, focusing on the price rather than other factors, while doing their groceries.

Although in recent years, eco-friendly trends in the food sector were increasingly popular, organic, and eco-friendly produce is becoming less popular, due to surging consumer prices.

Poland’s central bank (NBP)’s Monetary Policy Council on Wednesday raised key interest rates for the ninth time in succession in a bid to tackle the inflation.

