Police arrest man on the US wanted-list: The Headline – L-Orizzont

L-Orizzont reports that a man wanted by US authorities was arrested in Malta. Nazzareno Mifsud was on the run for more than 30 years after facing charges about sexual abuse of underage children.

Another story says that the suspect in the double murder, Daniel Muka, had already been arraigned for a hold-up and for firing towards police officers. Investigators are still considering the case in Sliema as theft.

