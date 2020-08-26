Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Police arrest man on the US wanted-list: The Headline – L-Orizzont

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that a man wanted by US authorities was arrested in Malta. Nazzareno Mifsud was on the run for more than 30 years after facing charges about sexual abuse of underage children.

Another story says that the suspect in the double murder, Daniel Muka, had already been arraigned for a hold-up and for firing towards police officers. Investigators are still considering the case in Sliema as theft.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: