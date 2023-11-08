Police: checking reports of threat situation at Hamburg school

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) – Police in the German city of Hamburg said on Wednesday that they were checking reports of a threat situation at a school in the Blankenese district after local media said two armed people had barricaded themselves in a classroom.

Police have begun escorting pupils from the school, they said, without naming the school.

Unsere Einsatzkräfte durchsuchen derzeit das Schulgebäude in #Blankenese und begleiten Schüler aus dem Objekt.

Evakuierte Schüler werden mit Bussen zur Reichspräsident-Ebert-Kaserne gebracht. — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) November 8, 2023

Tabloid Bild said the district had been cordoned off and a special police unit was storming the school building.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Hamburg police for comment on the report.

Hamburg was recently the scene of an hostage standoff at the airport that had forced authorities to close the busy hub for hours.

