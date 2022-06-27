Police investigate massive Paceville brawl / Malta News Briefing – Monday 27 June 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Police investigate massive Paceville brawl

The police are investigating a massive brawl that broke out in St George’s Road in Paceville on Saturday night, footage of which was published on social media. At point a member of what social media users described as ‘a gang’ threw a barricade in the direction of bouncers. At that point, the group of men seem to flee the scene, with some security personnel giving chase. (Times of Malta)

President in Qatar

The President of Malta, George Vella, accompanied by Mrs Vella, has started a State visit to Qatar. During the visit, President Vella will hold a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Yesterday, Dr Vella visited the National Museum of Qatar, and met the Maltese community in Qatar.

Covid-19 Update

Malta reported 442 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With 156 recoveries the number of known active cases rose to 4,952. No new deaths were registered and thus the national death toll since the start of the pandemic remained at 740.