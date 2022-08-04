Local CEOs worried about inflation, spiralling costs: / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 04 August 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mid-Day Briefing

Local CEOs worried about inflation, spiralling costs: According to a survey, the main concern of Malta-based CEOs is inflation, as local businesses face spiralling costs “with no end in sight.” According to the Q2 Vistage CEO Confidence Index 2022, the vast majority of business leaders (80%) expect to raise the prices of their products and services in the coming year to offset costs. It revealed that the number of businesses planning to raise prices had more than doubled since the end of 2021. According to the report, 65 percent of respondents reported higher raw material and input costs, while 78 percent reported higher vendor prices.

June tourist arrivals recover to 87.7% of 2019 levels: Tourism arrivals in June totalled 243,956, accounting for 87.7 percent of arrivals in June 2019 before COVID-19 struck, according to the National Statistics Office on Thursday. The total number of nights spent was 1,577,969, accounting for 82.1 percent of all nights spent in June 2019. The 25-44 age group had the highest proportion of inbound tourists (43.3%), followed by the 45-64 age group (27.6 per cent). The 0-24 age group recovered the most from June 2019 (91.7%), while the 45-64 age group recovered the least (82.9 per cent). In June of this year, French, German, and Italian residents accounted for 36.0 percent of total inbound tourists.

Covid-19 update: There were 64 new cases of Covid-19 as the number of active cases now stands at 1,201.

Morning Briefing

Police waiting for autopsy to declare whether death of prosecutor at AG office is murder:

A prosecutor at the Attorney General’s office has been found dead at a residence on Triq is-Sirk in Swieqi. The body of Karl Muscat was discovered in the house yesterday but police say there were no signs of foul play. Relatives contacted police after finding the 43-year-old dead at around 12.15pm, police spokesman Brandon Pisani told the media. Police are hesitant to say whether they believe there were no third parties involved, however, they are not excluding anything until an autopsy confirms the cause of death.

Customs seizes over 48,000 contraband cigarettes: Customs officers seized over 48,000 contraband cigarettes and 211kg of illegal tobacco from a garage in Birkirkara.During a search operation conducted by customs officials, a man was caught loading cigarettes from a garage into a Peugeot van.In a statement, Customs said that the man said he purchased the cigarettes from a local supplier, whom he refused to identify. He was unable to provide any invoices for the cigarettes containing excise banderols.

Covid-19 update: There were 83 cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, as active cases now stand at 1,343. One person died, the health authorities reported.