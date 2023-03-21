Police officer cleared of rape, found guilty of harassment / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 21 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Former police officer cleared of rape, guilty of harassment

A court found a former police constable not guilty of raping a female colleague at the Msida police station but guilty of sexually harassing a second woman, a teenage recruit. Consuelo Scerri Herrera compared the station to “brothel” but said that the lax and permissive behaviour there did not necessarily mean there was criminal wrongdoing. She said that the alleged rape victim’s version was not credible and cleared the officer of all charges in her regard. However, the defendant had overstepped the mark when it came to his behaviour towards the second woman, the judge ruled. The constable, whose name was not reported by court order, received a suspended sentence. (Times of Malta)

New Youth Forum to assess impact of new laws on adolescents

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced the setting up of a youth advisory forum within the OPM. This will serve as a consultancy body for the cabinet when they are discussing topics which would eventually be voted into law. “We must find ways to keep youths not only at the discussion tables but also at the centre of decisions,” Abela said during a special cabinet meeting held at the MCAST main campus in Paola. The cabinet would debate various issues and how they will affect adolescents before making a decision, the PM added, and the forum will convene at least once a month. (Maltatoday)

Maltese will eventually need VISA for UK entry

A visa will eventually be necessary for Maltese nationals to enter the UK. A Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson said that Malta would participate in a plan including other member states that have previously been free from the obligation to obtain a visa in order to enter the UK. According to a report on the national broadcaster, the VISA scheme, which is comparable to the ESTA employed by the United States, will be implemented gradually rather than all at once. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first