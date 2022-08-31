Police sifting through 200 names in driving test scandal / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 31 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing



Police sifting through 200 names in driving test scandal

The suspected corruption in the driving test scandal continued to register new details with The Times of Malta revealing that police are sifting through more than 200 names of people suspected of having received favourable treatment. They were found in the office of Clint Mansueto, a 40-year-old director of the Land Transport directorate. Under questioning, Mansueto told police that he was pressured by ‘certain people’ to help specific persons. Mansueto was charged along with officials Raul Antonio Pace, 35, and Philip Edrick Zammit, 23, with corruption.

SVPR employee files judicial protest against authorities

Robert Belli, a St Vincent De Paul employee, suspended over the disappearance of a dementia patient who was found dead two weeks later, has filed a judicial protest, accusing the authorities of ignoring his warnings. The social worker, who is one of a number of employees suspended after the incident, described the internal inquiry as “very superficial”. Karmenu Fino, an 83-year-old dementia sufferer had walked out of the care home on the night of the 27 June, walking almost eight kilometres to the spot where his body was eventually found without life. (The Malta Independent)

18 migrants in distress rescued

18 people who were in distress in Maltese waters were rescued by by a civil search and rescue vessel, Geo Barents, operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF). NGO Alarm Phone had urged Malta and Italy to launch a rescue operation, pointing out that it had lost contact with the people in distress on Sunday evening. (Newsbook)