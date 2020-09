Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s antimonopoly office said on Wednesday it had fined BNP Paribas’ Polish unit, Bank Millennium and Santander Bank Polska a total of 60 million zloty ($16 million).

The antimonopoly office said the fines stemmed from how the lenders calculated exchange rates on instalments paid by clients related to euro and Swiss franc-denominated mortgages.

Like this: Like Loading...