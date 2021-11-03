Polish daily COVID case count tops 10,400, highest since April

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Poland reported more than 10,400 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 24% rise week on week, government spokesman Piotr Muller said.

The last time the number of daily infections in Poland was above 10,000 was in late April.

“Unfortunately over 10,400 infections have been reported today, that’s over 24% more than last week,” Muller told Radio Plus.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

Photo – The Monument to Anonymous Passerby in protective masks at the intersection of Swidnicka and Pilsudskiego Streets in Wroclaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI