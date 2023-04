Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) – Poland’s economy will grow by around 1% in 2023, the finance minister said on Monday, after statistics office data showed bigger-than-expected drops in retail sales and industrial output.

“This year, economic growth will be modest, around 1%, but the Polish economy will continue to develop,” Magdalena Rzeczkowska told a news conference.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first