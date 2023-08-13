Polish government plans referendum on rejecting ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Euronews – Provisionally planned for the same day as this October’s election, the referendum is a poke in the eye to another EU-wide policy as Warsaw and Brussels clash over Poland’s alleged democratic erosion.

Poland’s ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum whether they support accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of a European Union relocation plan, the prime minister said Sunday, as his conservative party seeks to stave off a challenge from the political opposition.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the referendum question in a new video published on social media. It indicated that his party, Law and Justice, is seeking to use migration in his general election campaign, a tactic that helped it take power in 2015.

The government has previously said it wants to hold the referendum alongside the fall parliamentary election, which is scheduled for October 15th.

According to Morawiecki, the question would be: “Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?”

