Polish inflation accelerates further in October

Oct 31 (Reuters) – Inflation in Poland accelerated to 17.9% year on year in October amid soaring energy prices, preliminary data showed on Monday, highlighting the challenges central bankers face in attempting to stabilise interest rates after sharp hikes in the past year.

With double-digit inflation rates around central Europe as energy costs jump in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, policymakers are looking to avoid further raising borrowing costs as businesses come under strain and consumers cut back on spending.

Governor Adam Glapinski shifted the National Bank of Poland (NBP) into wait-and-see mode this month, saying there was not yet a formal end to the bank’s tightening cycle that has lifted the base rate to 6.75% from near zero in the past year.

He said on Oct. 6 that the bank’s new inflation projections in November would be key in deciding if more hikes were needed.

But with wage growth still strong in Poland, inflation is set to run high for longer, most analysts say.

“The inflationary environment remains unfavorable and it is difficult to expect a change in trend,” Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium, said.

“Data shows that there is room for interest rates to rise, but it is difficult to say whether this will be the case at the upcoming meeting, as it seems that many members of the Council want to assess the effects of the measures taken so far and perhaps… rates will stay unchanged.”

The October data comes after another jump in September, which was repeated in other countries around the region.

In Hungary, headline inflation is above 20%, although the central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged last week while pledging to keep in place new measures to shore up the forint after it hit record lows.

Czech inflation is also sitting at 18% but the Czech National Bank has not adjusted rates since June after a board revamp. It too has continued to intervene to prevent excessive crown weakening as central Europe’s currencies come under strain with global central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve lifting interest rates to battle inflation.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

