UPDATED: Poland has already delivered 4 Leopards to Ukraine, says Polish PM

WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) – Poland has delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the country’s president and its defence minister told a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday.

Poland has delivered four Leopard tanks to Ukraine already and is prepared to delivery more quickly, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

“Poland and Europe stand by your side. We will definitely not leave you, we will support Ukraine until complete victory over Russia,” Morawiecki said during a joint news conference with Zelenskiy.

Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak earlier said the tanks have already reached Ukraine.

Warsaw’s commitment has been instrumental in convincing European allies to donate heavy gear to Ukraine, including tanks, a move opposed by several capitals, including Berlin, until recently.

The first delivery comes less than a month after Poland said it aimed to get training time on Leopard 2 tanks down to five weeks for Ukrainian soldiers.

