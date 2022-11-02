Polish PMI decline deepens in October, Hungary rebounds

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nov 2 (Reuters) – Polish manufacturing activity contracted more quickly in October, a survey showed on Wednesday, as headwinds from soaring inflation and uncertainty exacerbated by the war in Ukraine rattled central Europe’s biggest economy.

S&P Global’s Polish Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell a touch deeper than expected to 42.0 in October from 43.0 in September, remaining below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction.

The reading follows a release of the S&P Global PMI for the Czech Republic a day earlier, showing the central European neighbour’s manufacturing sector also declined at its strongest since May 2020.

But in Hungary, data on Wednesday showed PMI, conducted under different methodology by the country’s Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT), rose from the contraction zone to 56.4, boosted by a rise in orders.

Central Europe’s businesses are bracing for tough times ahead, with recession risks building in Poland and the Czech Republic, and even Hungary, as soaring inflation shrinks people’s wallets and consumer confidence dives.

Preliminary third-quarter data on Tuesday showed the Czech economy entering a likely technical recession as the economy contracted by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter due to a continued fall in household consumption.

Poland’s economy had already contracted on a quarterly basis between April and June. It is due to report third-data later this month.

The war in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion has hit economic outlooks around Europe as reduced Russian gas supplies send energy costs soaring and supply disruptions for businesses continue, all fuelling inflation.

Wednesday’s PMI data showed Polish firms raised prices last month at the sharpest level since July and cut their purchasing activity.

Weakening economies come as central bankers around the region look to hold interest rates stable after a year of sharp hikes. But they face challenges with inflation at double-digit rates, and wages in Hungary and Poland largely keeping pace for now.

“Today’s data will probably be the argument stopping the (Polish) monetary policy council from hiking interest rates more than 25 basis points next week despite another high inflation reading at 17.9%,” Bank Pocztowy said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Nick Macfie)

