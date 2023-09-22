Polish president says Ukrainian grain row won’t significantly affect relations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) – A dispute between Poland and Ukraine over grain imports will not significantly affect the countries’ good bilateral relations, the Polish president said on Friday.

“I have no doubt that the dispute over the supply of grain from Ukraine to the Polish market is an absolute fragment of the entire Polish-Ukrainian relations,” Andrzej Duda told a business conference. “I don’t believe that it can have a significant impact on them, so we need to solve this matter between us.”

Photo: Polish President Andrzej Duda . EPA-EFE/PAWEL SUPERNAK

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group