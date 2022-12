Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s Szymon Marciniak was named as the referee for the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium.

The Polish referee is considered a very highly-rated match official.

He refereed a number of matches, including the France-Denmark group stage game and Argentina-Australia round of 16 game.

