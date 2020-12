Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s unemployment rate will probably remain stable in 2021, but could rise slightly, the labour minister said on Thursday.

“If we are talking about 2021… we should keep the unemployment rate stable. Or it might rise slightly,” Marlena Malag told public broadcaster Polskie Radio Program 1.

Main photo: EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

