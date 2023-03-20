Polish wages rise 13.6% y/y in February, above forecast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 20 (Reuters) – Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 13.6% in February to an average of 7,066 zlotys ($1,598.93) per month, above analysts’ expectations of 12.0%, statistics office data showed on Monday.

In monthly terms, wages rose 2.6%.

Corporate employment rose by 0.8% year-on-year to 6.526 million people in February. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 1.0%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment fell by 0.1%.

($1 = 4.4192 zlotys)

Photo courtesy of Narodowy Bank Polski

