Polish wages rise 13.6% y/y in February, above forecast

March 20 (Reuters) – Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 13.6% in February to an average of 7,066 zlotys ($1,598.93) per month, above analysts’ expectations of 12.0%, statistics office data showed on Monday.
In monthly terms, wages rose 2.6%.
Corporate employment rose by 0.8% year-on-year to 6.526 million people in February. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 1.0%.
In monthly terms, corporate employment fell by 0.1%.
($1 = 4.4192 zlotys)
Photo courtesy of Narodowy Bank Polski