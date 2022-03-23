Political leaders appeal to undecided in final days of campaign / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 23 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

BOV disagrees with right to business account proposal

Bank of Valletta CEO Rick Hunkin expressed disagreement with a Labour proposal that every business should have a right to a bank account.“It would be wrong to change a bank’s risk appetite unnecessarily,” Hunkin said. PM Robert Abela has promised to introduce measures, including the right to a bank account, to make it easier for businesses to do banking in Malta. The Labour leader said that it is no use having a government try to develop new economic niches if private investors are unable to do basic banking, and blamed banks for often making life difficult for businesses on the island. [Times of Malta]

PM says a vote for the PN will take Malta to the politics of the past

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that every lost vote by the Labour Party was not just a vote for PN but a vote that took Malta to the politics of the past.

“Every lost vote is a vote that takes us back to the past. Let’s send a clear message that this country is doing away with the politics of the past and want to move forward,” Robert Abela said. Speaking in Paola, the PM continued appealing to all voters to show up early to vote on 26 March and ignore the surveys that gave a clear advantage to the Labour Party.

No new proposals by Labour for Gozo – Grech

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s proposals for the PL’s electoral campaign are either copied from the PN’s electoral programme, or recycled from past PL

manifestos, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said. He said that this is especially the case for the PL’s proposals for Gozo. Addressing a political rally in Victoria, Gozo, Grech said that Abela is recycling the proposal for a new court building in Gozo, which is currently in an unsatisfactory state. He said that the PL had promised a new court building in the past, however the state of the court in Gozo has stayed the same for 10 years. [The Malta Independent]

Covid-19 Update: 333 new cases were reported on Tuesday, while 149 persons recovered. Active cases stand at 2723.