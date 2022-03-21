Political leaders describe Saturday’s vote as choice about future / Malta News Briefing – Monday 21st March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Saturday’s choice is about your children’s future – Robert Abela

“The choice next Saturday will be about what the future holds for your children” – was Prime Minister’s Robert Abela during Labour’s rally in Ta’ Qali. The Prime Minister gave a word of reassurance to all Maltese and Gozitan families, that if given confidence, a new Labor Government will continue to invest in them. He emphasized the importance of next Saturday’s decision. The Prime Minister mentioned several proposals announced by the Labou, among them that of the reduction of taxes, while adding that a new Labour government would prioritise the environment.

PN offers better future for country – Bernard Grech

At a mass rally held in Sliema, PN leader Bernard Grech said that in recent weeks the Party has worked hard to offer a better future for our country. “A party that is focused on its positive vision for all Maltese and Gozitans”, he added. He recalled that 100 hours after the start of the campaign, the PN presented its vision, describing it as “a plan where we want to take this country by the year 2030. A clear plan built on the aspirations of all.” He argued that Labour will bring uncertainty, lambasting the Prime Minister for avoiding interviews and debates. (netnews.com.mt)

85.15% of early voters cast their choice

A total of 8,224 electors cast their vote in Malta’s early voting session for the 2022 general elections. The number represented a turnout of 85.15% for the 9,658 registered voters. Early voting for the 2022 general election took place on 19 March in Malta for electors who are abroad or hospitalised on 26 March. (MaltaToday)

Covid-19 Update

203 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, while a 96-year-old woman died while positive with the virus. The country’s death toll while positive with Covid-19 is 622. According to the latest information issued by Malta’s Health Ministry, 90 patients recovered. The number of active cases is 2,356. There are 55 virus patients in hospital.