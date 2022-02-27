Political leaders spar on reaction to Ukraine crisis / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 27 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Calls for IIP suspension irresponsible – Abela

PM Robert Abela called PN leader Bernard Grech “irresponsible” for calling for the ban on Russian citizens from obtaining Maltese citizenship through the golden passports scheme. “Grech is practically saying that those of a Russian origin, are bad people. This type of discourse is highly irresponsible and breeds division. He has no competence to lead the country,” Abela argued. During an interview in Gozo, Abela said that the Labour party was proposed that all incentives established for Malta will be topped up by 10% for Gozitans. (Maltatoday)

Govt is indifferent to Ukrainian plight

Bernard Grech lambasted government for remaining indifferent to the plight of the Ukrainian people, despite the fact the country is under siege from neighbouring Russia. “We have to feel the pain that other Europeans are suffering. We have an obligation to send an international signal that the Maltese are supporting a country in distress,” the Nationalist Party leader said. Grech was speaking in Gozo as part of the PN’s political campaigning. Grech re-iterated calls for a suspension of Russian applications for Malta’s IIP scheme. (Times of Malta)

Ukrainians in Malta ask for support

The Ukrainian community in Malta organised a peaceful gathering at the Triton Fountain, in a show of unity, support and solidarity. They demanded any kind of financial or political support, particularly exempting the country from the dark red list. Malta will be sending humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people through the Civil Protection mechanism, the home affairs ministry announced on Friday. (Newsbook.com.mt)

Covid-19 Update: 96 new cases were reported on Saturday, while 95 recovered. During the last 24 hours, a man aged 65 died while Covid positive.