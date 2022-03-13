Political parties focus on Gozo proposals / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 13 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Personal commitment to see M’forn breakwater ready – Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed a personal commitment to deliver the breakwater project in Marsalforn, Gozo. “The breakwater project will be concluded as per the masterplan and I offer my commitment for it.” The PL leader also shared Labour’s plans to reduce traffic in Rabat and for Gozo to reach climate neutrality. Abela touched on other issues including the developments in Ukraine, re-iterating a commitment that despite the increase in energy prices, Labour would ensure price stability.

Gozitan workers will be paid for ferry travel – PN

Gozitan workers who travel regularly to Malta will be paid for the voyage time, for the two legs of the journey, according to an electoral pledge presented by PN leader Bernard Grech on Saturday. While the Nationalist Party will focus on improving and investing in more work opportunities in Gozo, Grech said he is aware some workers will continue working in Malta. “That is why with us, your wage will include the moment you board the ferry in Gozo, until the moment you disembark the ferry again in Gozo,” Grech said in Għajnsielem. Turning to development, Grech re-iterated his question on whether Prime Minister Robert Abela was involved in a recent devision which approved a huge blockof apartments next to Sannat cliffs.

Covid-19 Update

A 99-year old man died while Covid-19 positive over the past 24hrs, the health authorities said. The active case tally continues to edge up, with 127 new cases and 86 recoveries. 1189 persons are currently infected, with 48 of them requiring treatment in hospital.