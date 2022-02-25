Pope cancels Florence visit, Ash Wednesday service due to knee pain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Pope Francis has been forced to cancel a trip to Florence this Sunday and Ash Wednesday services next week, because of an acute flare up of pain in his knee, the Vatican said on Friday.

The 84-year-old pope suffers from sciatica, a nerve condition that causes pain in his legs. He has recently read a few speeches sitting down, citing pain in his knee.

Photo – A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis during his weekly general audience, Vatican City. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT