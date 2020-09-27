Pope Francis appeals for peace in Caucasus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis has appealed to conflicting parties in the Caucasus nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan to “accomplish concrete deeds of goodwill and fraternity” for a peaceful solution.

Speaking on Sunday after the Angelus prayer, the Pope said he has had worrying news of clashes in the Caucasus region and that he is praying for peace.

He urged leaders to find a solution “not through the use of force and arms, but through the means of dialogue and negotiation” and he asked all Christians to gather with him in prayer for peace for the region.

Vatican News

Like this: Like Loading...