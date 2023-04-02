Pope Francis attends Palm Sunday service after hospital stay

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, April 2 (Reuters) – Pope Francis attended a Palm Sunday service in St Peter’s Square, a day after he was discharged from hospital following successful treatment for a severe bout of bronchitis.

He was driven into the huge esplanade, sitting in the back of an open-topped vehicle as it passed through the crowds, before descending and starting the service from his position beneath an ancient Egyptian obelisk.

The pope, 86, was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but recovered quickly following an infusion of antibiotics and returned to his Vatican residence on Saturday.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9 this year. Its numerous events will test the pope’s stamina.

Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter’s Square to celebrate the Holy Mass of Palm Sunday, Vatican City, 02 April 2023. Palm Sunday is a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. The feast commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four Christian canonical Gospels. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

