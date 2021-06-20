Pope Francis calls for compassion for refugees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis on Sunday called for compassion for migrants and people forced to flee their homes.

Anyone could find themselves in a difficult situation such as those faced by refugees who take to boats to flee to other countries, the pope said on World Refugee Day.

The United Nations’ World Refugee Day, this year has the theme, “Together we heal, learn and shine”.

The Pope asked that we “open our hearts to refugees” and share in their sorrows and joys, and “learn from their courageous resilience” to become “a more humane community, one big family”.

Reuters/Vatican News

Photo – An Afghan refugee boy at a refugee camp on the eve of World Refugees Day, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, 19 June 2021. World Refugee Day is marked annually on 20 June. According to the UNHCR, more and more refugees today live in urban settings outside refugee camps. Some crises have lasted so long that the tent camps became built-up urban areas. While some refugees depend on international help through NGOs, others start a new life, changing everything from occupation, to social status, to adapt to their new realities. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB