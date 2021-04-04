Pope Francis leads Easter Mass at the Vatican

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Easter Sunday morning at the Vatican Basilica with a small number of the faithful present.

Yet the Pope was joined by countless Catholics around the world via digital media across various social media platforms. At one point, nearly 9 thousand people were simultaneously celebrating Jesus’ Resurrection with the Pope on Vatican News’ English-language Facebook page alone.

Over 170 broadcast networks and media outlets picked up the Easter broadcasts, which has seen much wider coverage in recent years due to live-streaming.

Vatican News

