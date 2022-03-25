Pope Francis leads world’s Catholic bishops in consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Madonna

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vatican News – Pope Francis presided over the annual “24 Hours for the Lord” Lenten penitential service in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday evening.

Toward the end of the liturgy, the Pope prayed the Act of Consecration of humanity, especially of Russia and Ukraine, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

He prayed the Act in communion with all Catholic Bishops across the globe, as the Papal Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, did the same at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, in Portugal.

The Pope’s renewal of the Consecration came in response to the war in Ukraine and at the request of the Blessed Virgin Mary made in an apparition at Fatima on 13 July 1917.

Pope Francis lamented the “vicious war” in Ukraine, which has killed many and caused immense suffering. The war, added the Pope, reminds us of our “helplessness and our inadequacy”, as well as of our need for the “closeness of God and the certainty of His forgiveness.”

Vatican News / EPA

Photo Pope Francis presides over the Celebration of Penance during which rite he will proceed with the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI