Pope Francis sends greetings on Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This Thursday marks the start of a weekend of celebrations across the United Kingdom to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Marking this milestone, Pope Francis has sent a telegramme to the Queen offering his prayers and good wishes.

In it, he says: “On this joyful occasion of your Majesty’s birthday, and as you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow upon you, the members of the Royal Family and all the people of the nation blessings of unity, prosperity and peace.”

The Pope also said he joined with those expressing appreciation for her persevering and steadfast service to the good of the nation, “the advancement of its people, and the preservation of its illustrious spiritual, cultural and political heritage.”

A file photo of Prince Philip (left), husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C) holds up one of the bottles from a presentation case to give to Pope Francis during their private audience in the papal study of the Vatican 3 April 2014. EPA/STEFANO RELLANDINI

In recognition of the monarch’s commitment to the care of God’s creation, Pope Francis is donating a Cedar of Lebanon to the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

He expressed the hope that this tree, which in the Bible symbolises the flourishing of fortitude, justice and prosperity, would be a pledge of abundant divine blessings upon her realm.

The project invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

Tens of thousands of royal supporters lined the streets of London on Thursday to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and kick off four days of pomp, parties and parades to mark her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne.

Millions of people across Britain and the world are expected to join the festivities in honour of the 96-year-old, who has reigned for longer than any of her predecessors, the government said.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth,” Elizabeth said in a statement.

“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”