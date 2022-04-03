Pope Francis’ to celebrate mass, visit migrants on second day in Malta / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 3 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Day 2 of Papal visit

Pope Francis will start his second day in Malta meeting privately with members of the Society of Jesus and then, at around 8.30am, will go to the Grotto of St Paul in Rabat. After lighting a votive lamp, Francis will say a prayer to St Paul and greet the 14 religious leaders who will be present, as well as a number of sick people assisted by the local Caritas organization. Francis will then celebrate Mass at the Granaries at 10.15am. His visit to Malta will end in the afternoon with a visit to the “John XXIII Peace Lab” Migrant Centre in Hal Frr. 200 migrants will meet the Pope in the structure’s open-air theatre. The farewell ceremony at the airport is scheduled to take place at 6:15 pm, with the return to Rome expected at 7:40 pm. (Via Vatican News)

Yesterday:

Appeal For Honesty, Justice, A Sense Of Duty And Transparency To Ensure A Sound Social Coexistence – Pope Francis

Pope Francis wishes that Malta, in the heart of the Mediterranean, may continue to foster the heartbeat of hope, care for life, acceptance of others and yearning for peace. Delivering his first public discourse on Maltese soil, addressed to the country’s authorities and the diplomatic corps in the capital Valetta, he used the analogy of the compass rose, or “rose of winds” to encourage Malta and Europe on the path of peace, legality, respect for life and human dignity and open itself to people on the move.

The wind that blows from the northwest comes from the European Union, “the single great family united in maintaining peace”. For peace, which follows unity and rises from it, the Pope said, the Maltese people need to work together strengthening the shared roots and values of their society. Stressing that honesty, justice, a sense of duty and transparency ensure a sound social coexistence, he encouraged the island nation’s commitment to legality and transparency in order to eradicate corruption and criminality.

Two PN strategists resign: Ray Bezzina and Chris Peregin, two strategists within the PN have resigned following the party’s electoral defeat. Bezzina tendered his resignation, while Peregin won’t be renewing his contract, which came to an end with the election.

Covid-19 Update: Malta registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases in 2022, 791, taking the active case tally to 6,495.