Pope Francis: Too many women are victim of violence and abuse

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Violence against women is a “poisonous weed” that must be eradicated from society, Pope Francis said on Thursday.

“Violence against women is a poisonous weed that afflicts our society and must be eradicated,” said the pope in a message for the campaign against violence against women organised by Rai Radio1 and Cadmi D.I.Re.

“And these roots are cultural and mental, they grow in the soil of prejudice, of possession, of injustice,” he added.

“How many women are overwhelmed by the weight and tragedy of violence! How many are mistreated, abused, enslaved, victims of the arrogance of those who think they can have their bodies and their lives at their disposal, (how many are) forced to surrender to the greed of men,” said the pope.

In his message Francis appealed to society to “not remain indifferent”, to “act immediately, at all levels, with determination, urgency and courage” to give a voice to “our voiceless sisters”.

“How we treat a woman shows our degree of humanity,” he continued.

“In too many places and in too many situations, women are made to take a back seat, considered ‘inferior’, like objects. When a person is reduced to being an object, their dignity is no longer seen,” said te pope.

Francis also stressed the ambiguous role played by mass media and reiterated the urgent need for education, “starting from the family, that places the individual with their dignity at the centre” and promotes “fair and balanced relationships based on mutual respect and recognition”.

Via ANSA

