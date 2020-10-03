(Pope) Francis visits (St) Francis Hometown in Francis style

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Pope Francis waves from the seat of a car as he on the square of the lower Basilica of San Francesco, in Assisi, Italy, 03 October 2020. In the basilica’s crypt, near the tomb of the saint, the Pontiff is expected to celebrate mass and to sign his third encyclical, titled ‘Fratelli tutti’ (‘All Brothers’).