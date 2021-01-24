Pope Francis won’t preside over celebrations due to sciatica

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vatican News – Pope Francis will not preside at several celebrations on Sunday and Monday, according to a statement released by Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office.

These include the Mass for the Sunday of the Word of God in St. Peter’s Basilica, which will be presided over instead by Archbishop Rino Fisichella.

He will however lead the Angelus prayer in the Library of the Apostolic Palace on Sunday at noon, as scheduled.

On Monday, the Pope was due to meet with the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See, but the meeting has been postponed.

He also will not preside over Vespers for the conclusion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity at the Basilica of St. Paul. The event will go ahead as planned, and will be presided over by Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.

In his statement released on Saturday evening, Mr. Bruni said the changes are due to the Pope suffering from a bout of sciatica.

