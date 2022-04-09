Pope not expected to take sides if he goes to Kyiv

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said on the possibility of a papal visit to Kyiv that “certainly the Pope would not go to take a stance either in favour of one or in favour of the other as he has always done”.



Pope Francis repeated he is willing to go to Kyiv if it might help stop the Russia-Ukraine war.



“I am willing”, Francis said on the flight back to Rome from a three-day visit to Malta.



Revealing that he had not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow invaded its neighbour over a month ago, the pope said “but my message is the same for all” and said “we are all guilty” of the injustice of war”.



Francis told reporters on the papal plane: “Several people have asked me to go to Kyiv, and I have always said sincerely that there is willingness, there is no refusal. I’m willing.



“It is on the table, but I don’t know if it can be done, if it is useful to do it, if it is for the best”.



The pope indicated that concerns for his safety would not sway his decision but only considerations on how useful a visit could be in terms of bringing peace.

Photo – Pope Francis, standing between Italian priest Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza (L) and Argentinian priest Monsignor Luis Maria Rodrigo Ewart (R), shows a national flag of Ukraine that was sent to him from the Ukrainian town of Bucha, during the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, in Vatican City, 06 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Via ANSA