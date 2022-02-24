Pope pained by Ukraine crisis, calls for restraint

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis said Wednesday that he was pained by the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine and called for restrain after Russian recognized two rebel-held ‘republics’ in the east of the country and sent in troops.

“I have a great pain in my heart for the deterioration of the situation in Ukraine,” the Argentine pontiff said during his weekly general audience in the Vatican.

“Despite the diplomatic efforts of recent weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are opening up. “I would like to appeal to those who have political responsibility to seriously examine their consciences before God, who is the God of peace and not of war, the father of all of us and no just some, who wants us to be brothers, not enemies.

“I pray for all the parties involved to abstain from all action that provokes even more suffering to the people, discrediting international law”.

The pope also called on everyone, including non-believers, to take part in a day of fasting for peace on March 2, Ash Wednesday.

(ANSA)

Photo Pope Francis (R) blesses a faithful at the end of the weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, in Vatican City, 23 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI