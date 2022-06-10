Pope postpones Africa trip due to knee problems

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Trip to Congo, South Sudan put off ‘until further notice’

Pope Francis has decided to puts off a trip to Africa due to knee problems, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Friday.



“Taking on board the request of his doctors, and in order not to nullify the results of the ongoing knee therapies, the Holy Father regretfully sees himself forced to postpone the Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan scheduled on July 2-7, until further notice,” he said.



The 85-year-old Argentine pontiff has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for months, and on doctors’ orders, has recently started using a wheelchair.

Via Vatican News