MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) – Pope Francis said that migrants who risk drowning at sea “must be rescued,” calling it “a duty of humanity, a duty of civilisation”.

Speaking at the start of a trip centred on migration issues in the Mediterranean, he said that impeding such rescues is “a gesture of hate”.

He spoke at an inter-religious prayer service at a monument dedicated in the port city of Marseille to those lost at sea.

epaselect epa10877248 Pope Francis visits the ‘Monument to the Heroes and Victims of the Sea’ for a moment of recollection with migrants and religious leaders, in Marseille, southern France, 22 September 2023. The pontiff is on a two-day visit to Marseille from 22 to 23 September, marking his 44th Apostolic Journey abroad, for the conclusion of the ‘Mediterranean Meetings’ (Rencontres Mediterraneennes). EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

