Pope says marriage is between man and woman, basis of the family

ANSA – Christian marriage is that of a man to a woman and the family is based on this, Pope Francis said as he received in audience officials of the Tribunal of the Roman Rota, on the occasion of the solemn inauguration of the Judicial Year

“In the Church and in the world there is a strong need to rediscover the meaning and value of the conjugal union between a man and a woman on which the family is founded”, Francis told the prelates, officials, lawyers and collaborators of the Vatican divorce court.

“In fact,” he added, “a certainly not secondary aspect of the crisis that affects so many families is the practical ignorance, both personal and collective, about marriage”. Francis said earlier this week that homosexuality was a sin but not a crime.

The Catholic Church does not recognise gay marriage.

