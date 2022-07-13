Pope talks about possible retirement plans

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pope Francis discussed what he might do if he were to abdicate like his predecessor Benedict XVI did.

In an interview with Mexican-American TV channel TelevisaUnivision, Francis said he would devote his time to confessing the faithful, practising charity and visiting the sick in an Italian parish.

“If I survive after my resignation I’d like to do something like that: confess people and go and see the sick,” he said.

The pontiff, who recently said it was OK for popes to quit if they were no longer up to the job, sparking speculation surrounding his health amid knee problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair, voiced “great sympathy” for the choice of Benedict who resigned in February 2013 citing ill health and failing strength, and who lives a life of prayer, study and writing at the age of 95.

If and when he ever retires, Francis said he would not return to his native Argentina not stay in the Vatican but instead try to find a Rome church to work in, and be known as “emeritus bishop of Rome” unlike Benedict who is “pope emeritus”.

Francis, 85, recently denied to Reuters that he has cancer or that he plans to quit any time soon.

