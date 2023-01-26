Pope tells Order of Malta to strengthen its unity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis called on the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to regain harmony and unity on Wednesday in a message to participants at its General Chapter meeting.

Last year the Argentine pontiff promulgated the Order’s new Constitution as part of a reform process following a period of internal strife.

“Strengthen your unity, otherwise you will not be credible in your work,” the pope said.

“Conflicts and clashes damage your mission. The yearning for power and other worldly attachments take you away from Christ, they are temptations to be rejected.

“The unity of all members of the Order is necessary to fulfill its mission.

“The Devil knows this and tries to create division.

“Let’s be careful not to made compromises with the tempter”.

The Knights of Malta is an sovereign entity of international law and a lay religious order of the Catholic Church which has bilateral diplomatic relations with over 110 countries and the European Union, as well as permanent UN observer status.

It is a global institution that runs medical, social and humanitarian projects in over 120 nations.

Read more via Vatican News

