UPDATED: Pope to appoint 21 new cardinals in August, putting stamp on Church’s future

Reading Time: 3 minutes

VATICAN CITY, May 29 (Reuters) – Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would appoint 21 new cardinals in August, including an Italian leading the Church in Mongolia, again putting his stamp on the future of Catholicism.

Of the 21, 16 are cardinal electors under 80 years old and thus eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after his death or resignation.

After the Aug. 27 ceremony to officially install them, known as a consistory, Francis will have appointed about 83 of the some 133 cardinal electors, increasing the possibility his successor will be a man reflecting his position on key issues.

The new electors include Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, an Italian who is currently the Catholic Church’s administrator in Mongolia. The country borders with China, where the Vatican is trying to improve the situation for Catholics.

Other cardinal electors come from France, Nigeria, Brazil, India, the United States, East Timor, Italy, Ghana, Singapore, and Paraguay.

Once again, Francis passed over archbishops of major cities that traditionally had cardinals before his election in 2013, preferring to appoint men in far-flung places where the Church is small or growing.

Here are the names of all 21 new cardinals:



1. Archbishop Arthur Roche – Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments



2. Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung sik – Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy

3. Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, L.C. – President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and President of the Governorate for Vatican City State

4. Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline – Metropolitan Archbishop of Marseille (France)

5. Bishop Peter Okpaleke – Bishop of Ekwulobia (Nigeria)

6. Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, O.F.M. – Metropolitan Archbishop of Manaus (Brazil)

7. Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião di Rosário Ferrão – Archbishop of Goa and Damão (India)

8. Bishop Robert Walter McElroy – Bishop of San Diego (U.S.A)

9. Archbishop Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva, S.D.B. – Archbishop of Dili (East Timor)

10. Bishop Oscar Cantoni – Bishop of Como (Italy)

11. Archbishop Anthony Poola – Archbishop di Hyderabad (India).

12. Archbishop Paulo Cezar Costa – Metropolitan Archbishop of Brasília (Brazil)

13. Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr, M. Africa – Bishop of Wa (Ghana)

14. Archbishop William Goh Seng Chye – Archbishop of Singapore (Singapore)

15. Archbishop Adalberto Martínez Flores – Metropolitan Archbishop of Asunción (Paraguay)

16. Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, I.M.C. – Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia)

17. Archbishop Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal – Archbishop Emeritus of Cartagena (Colombia)

18. Archbishop Lucas Van Looy, S.D.B. – Archbishop Emeritus of Gent (Belgium)

19. Archbishop Arrigo Miglio – Archbishop Emeritus of Cagliari (Italy)

20. Fr. Gianfranco Ghirlanda, S.J. – Professor di Theology

21. Msgr. Fortunato Frezza – Canon of Saint Peter’s Basilica