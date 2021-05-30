Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis said on Sunday he would hold a meeting on July 1 in Rome to discuss Lebanon’s difficult situation with Christian representatives from the country.

“I’ll meet at the Vatican with the leaders of the Christian communities in Lebanon to reflect on the worrying situation in the country and pray together for the gift of peace and stability,” Pope Francis said after Sunday’s Angelus prayer.

A file photo from 02 September 2020 of Lebanese priest Maronite Georges Breidi gifting a Lebanese flag to Pope Francis during the general audience in San Damaso courtyard, Vatican. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI