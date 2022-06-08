Pope to receive von der Leyen June 10

Pope Francis will receive European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday June 10 at 10:30, the Vatican press office said Wednesday.
The audience will take place in the Apostolic Palace, it said.
